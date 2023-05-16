Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of General Motors worth $56,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.