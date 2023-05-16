Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

