Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $202.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $202,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

