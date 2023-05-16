Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

