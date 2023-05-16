MAI Capital Management Purchases 433 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after acquiring an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AFG opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

