HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,160 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,958 shares during the period. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $11,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

