HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.0 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.