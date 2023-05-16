FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.