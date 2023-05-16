FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

