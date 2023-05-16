FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

