Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.