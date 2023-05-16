Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

ACP stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

