Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 24,258 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.