Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 31st

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

ABR opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,012.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 345,142 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,925 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.