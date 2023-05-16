Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,828 shares of company stock worth $4,610,354. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

