Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3372 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Vinda International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VDAHY opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42. Vinda International has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $28.10.
About Vinda International
