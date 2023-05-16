Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.