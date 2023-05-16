Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

