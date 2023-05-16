Snap-on Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

