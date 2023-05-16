Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

