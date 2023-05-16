Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 20,918 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KNX opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

