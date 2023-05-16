Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,333 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.72.

Roblox Stock Down 1.0 %

RBLX stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.