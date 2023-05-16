Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.