MAI Capital Management Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

