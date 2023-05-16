Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $208.32 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.54% of AXIS Capital worth $208,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

