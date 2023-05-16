Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

VFL opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

