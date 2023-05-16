EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

