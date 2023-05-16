Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

AGD stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Dividend History for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

