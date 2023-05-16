Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

AGD stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

