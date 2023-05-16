The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 16,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

CG stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

