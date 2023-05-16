Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Unilever worth $203,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

