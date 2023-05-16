Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 9th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50.
Insider Activity at Wingstop
In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.17.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.