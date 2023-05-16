Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 9th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.17.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

