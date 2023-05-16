Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 190,124 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,124 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

