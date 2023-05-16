Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.64 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $282.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

