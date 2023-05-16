Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,793 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

