EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.