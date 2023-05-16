EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.