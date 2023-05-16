AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $209,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

