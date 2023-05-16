Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.