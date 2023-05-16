Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

