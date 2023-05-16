Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,721 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

