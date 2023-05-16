Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,814 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works
In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
