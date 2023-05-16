Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average of $142.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.