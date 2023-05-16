EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

