Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after purchasing an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.