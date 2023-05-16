Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

