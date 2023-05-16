Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

