Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,100,000 after buying an additional 140,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.