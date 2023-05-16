Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.