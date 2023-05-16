ONEOK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,166 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.