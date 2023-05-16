Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.24% of Energy Recovery worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.8 %

ERII stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

